Pallbearer unleash the super catchy doom of “Rite of Passage” (listen)

Pallbearer's anticipated, Randall Dunn-produced fourth album Forgotten Days drops 10/23 via Nuclear Blast, and today the second single has been released. It's called "Rite of Passage," and while the previously released title track found them in dark, psych-doom territory, this is one of Pallbearer's "pop" bangers. Like "Thorns" or "The Ghost I Used To Be," it's still powered by crushing trad-doom riffs, but it's bright and catchy as hell. Pallbearer always do this kind of thing well and this song is no exception.

"’Rite of Passage’ is both a reflection and a confessional," says bassist/songwriter Joseph Rowland. “The toll that loss has taken on my life often finds ways to remind me that I may never feel whole, and the song’s purpose is to express and embody that emptiness. It felt totally appropriate to wrap it in reimagined trappings of our earliest doom-leaning material.”

Listen:

--