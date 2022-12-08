Pallbearer’s Joseph D. Rowland lists his favorite albums of 2022

Right at the beginning of 2022, we learned that Pallbearer had been working on their fifth LP, following 2020's Forgotten Days. Then they did some touring, including a handful of shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2012 debut LP Sorrow And Extinction, but no further word on the new LP. Fingers crossed that we'll learn more in 2023, and meanwhile, bassist Joseph D. Rowland has now shared with us a list of his favorite albums of 2022, featuring releases by Worm, Knoll, Elder, Messa, the Terminal Nation/Kruelty split, and more. Read on for the full list...

Joseph D. Rowland's Favorite Albums of 2022

Elder - Innate Passage

Worm - Bluenothing

Messa - Close

Caterina Barbieri - Spirit Exit

Chrome Ghost - House of Falling Ash

Knoll - Metempiric

Terminal Nation / Kruelty - The Ruination of Imperialism (Split)

Conjurer - Páthos

Lovelock - Someone

Desire - Escape