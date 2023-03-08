Panchiko share 1st new single in 20 years, add more US tour dates
UK dreampop cult group Panchiko have shared the ethereal title track from Failed at Math(s), their first new album in 20 years. Say the group: “‘Failed at Math(s)’ is a song about how the precursor to realising a vaguely acceptable, if still somewhat disappointing end result, is acknowledging and casting off the patterns that lead us to fail over and over (and over) again.”
"Highly specialised conditions were cultivated in order to emulate the writing process of 20 years ago," the band add. "Sat on the sofa. Surrounded by snacks. Games consoles and music machines were sampled, lyrics mumbled and 3 chord progressions were strummed over drum loops and blips and bloops." Watch the "Failed at Math(s)" video, staring an ant and a potato chip, below.
Failed at Math(s) will be out May 5 and the band will be on tour this spring. They've added a few more dates, including a second night at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on May 31. (The 5/30 LPR show is sold out.) All tour dates, which are with Horse Jumper of Love, and LSD and the Search for God are listed below.
Panchiko - 2023 Failed at Math(s) Tour Dates:
03/25 – Bath, UK @ Bath Moles
03/26 – London, UK @ The Garage
05/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile [tickets - low ticket warning]
05/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival
05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre [SOLD OUT]
05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom [SOLD OUT]
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
05/20 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/24 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
05/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/29 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/30 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge [SOLD OUT]
05/31 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [tickets - low ticket warning]
w/ support from Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and The Search for God