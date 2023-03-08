Panchiko share 1st new single in 20 years, add more US tour dates

UK dreampop cult group Panchiko have shared the ethereal title track from Failed at Math(s), their first new album in 20 years. Say the group: “‘Failed at Math(s)’ is a song about how the precursor to realising a vaguely acceptable, if still somewhat disappointing end result, is acknowledging and casting off the patterns that lead us to fail over and over (and over) again.”

"Highly specialised conditions were cultivated in order to emulate the writing process of 20 years ago," the band add. "Sat on the sofa. Surrounded by snacks. Games consoles and music machines were sampled, lyrics mumbled and 3 chord progressions were strummed over drum loops and blips and bloops." Watch the "Failed at Math(s)" video, staring an ant and a potato chip, below.

Failed at Math(s) will be out May 5 and the band will be on tour this spring. They've added a few more dates, including a second night at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on May 31. (The 5/30 LPR show is sold out.) All tour dates, which are with Horse Jumper of Love, and LSD and the Search for God are listed below.

Panchiko - 2023 Failed at Math(s) Tour Dates:

03/25 – Bath, UK @ Bath Moles

03/26 – London, UK @ The Garage

05/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile [tickets - low ticket warning]

05/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre [SOLD OUT]

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/24 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

05/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/29 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/30 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge [SOLD OUT]

05/31 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [tickets - low ticket warning]

w/ support from Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and The Search for God