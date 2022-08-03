Panda Bear and Sonic Boom share single “Edge of the Edge” (listen)

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have shared another single from their upcoming collaborative album Reset, which is out later this month on Domino. "Edge of the Edge" features Panda singing over a reworked sample of 1963 doo-wop track "Denise" by Randy & the Rainbows. The song, along with a highly psychedelic video companion by Danny Perez, cheekily cautions against the dangers of social media culture. Between the sample and the gentle pop lyrics, the resulting sound is reminiscent of the Beach Boys and other classic pop and proto-psychedelic artists of the '60s.

Check out "Edge of the Edge" below, and preorder Reset on yellow vinyl with slipmat from the BV store.