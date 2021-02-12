Panda Bear & Lunice release reworked versions of Angel Du$t’s “Never Ending Game”

Well here's an awesome and unexpected development. Animal Collective's Panda Bear and hip hop producer/TNGHT member Lunice have each released reworked versions of "Never Ending Game" by hardcore-turned-jangle-pop band Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice, Turnstile, etc). They're called "remixes," but they're way more than that. Panda Bear applies his own vocals and basically makes it sound like a Panda Bear song, and Lunice's version completely deconstructs the song and builds it from the ground up too. Listen to both and compare them to the original below...

