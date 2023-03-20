Panda Bear & Sonic Boom announce first US shows, with Braxe + Falcon

Having released their great collaborative album Reset last year, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom have now announced their first-ever US shows. They'll play Boston, DC, NYC, and Pitchfork Fest, and the headlining dates have support from Braxe + Falcon, who released a great single featuring Panda Bear last year.

The headlining shows happen at Boston's Paradise Rock Club on 7/18, DC's 9:30 Club on 7/19, and Queens' Knockdown Center on 7/21. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/24). The duo also play Winnipeg Folk Fest and have Europe/UK shows and festivals coming up. All dates are listed below.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom also just released a new Marcus O'Kane-directed video for "In My Body." Check it out:

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom -- 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 19 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Apr 20 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

Apr 21 - Belfast, North Ireland @ God's Waiting Room, Banana Block

Apr 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Apr 23 - Coventry, UK @ The Reel Store

Apr 25 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Apr 26 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Apr 27 - London, UK @ Studio 9294

Apr 29 - Braga, Portugal @ Gnration

Jun 10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

June 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival

July 1 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

July 6-9 – Winnipeg, CA @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

July 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

July 19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

July 21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

July 28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe

Aug 6 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

Aug 13 – Castelbuono, Sicily, Italy @ Ypsigrock Festival

Aug 26 - Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party

* w/ Braxe + Falcon