Panda Bear & Sonic Boom announce first US shows, with Braxe + Falcon
Having released their great collaborative album Reset last year, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom have now announced their first-ever US shows. They'll play Boston, DC, NYC, and Pitchfork Fest, and the headlining dates have support from Braxe + Falcon, who released a great single featuring Panda Bear last year.
The headlining shows happen at Boston's Paradise Rock Club on 7/18, DC's 9:30 Club on 7/19, and Queens' Knockdown Center on 7/21. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/24). The duo also play Winnipeg Folk Fest and have Europe/UK shows and festivals coming up. All dates are listed below.
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom also just released a new Marcus O'Kane-directed video for "In My Body." Check it out:
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom -- 2023 Tour Dates
Apr 19 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
Apr 20 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2
Apr 21 - Belfast, North Ireland @ God's Waiting Room, Banana Block
Apr 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Apr 23 - Coventry, UK @ The Reel Store
Apr 25 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Apr 26 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Apr 27 - London, UK @ Studio 9294
Apr 29 - Braga, Portugal @ Gnration
Jun 10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival
June 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival
July 1 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
July 6-9 – Winnipeg, CA @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
July 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *
July 19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *
July 21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *
July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
July 28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe
Aug 6 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
Aug 13 – Castelbuono, Sicily, Italy @ Ypsigrock Festival
Aug 26 - Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party
* w/ Braxe + Falcon