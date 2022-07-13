Panda Bear & Sonic Boom announce new album ‘Reset,’ share “Go On”

After recently teasing it, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have now officially announced their collaborative album Reset, which is due digitally on August 12 via Domino, and physically on November 18. The two collaborators -- who previously worked together on 2011's Tomboy and 2015's Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper -- made the album after bonding over their shared love of classic artists like The Everly Brothers and Eddie Cochran, which Sonic Boom would sample to create song-length loops for Panda bear to sing over (and Panda Bear encouraged Sonic Boom to sing a little too). First single "Go On" prominently samples The Troggs' 1967 song "Give It To Me (All Your Love)," and Panda Bear and Sonic Boom know exactly how to harness the '60s charm of the source material while making it their own. Listen and watch the video below. Pre-order the album on yellow vinyl with slipmat in our store.

In related news, yesterday Animal Collective released a Tiny Desk concert.

Panda Bear Sonic Boom Reset loading...

Tracklist

1. Gettin’ to the Point

2. Go On

3. Everyday

4. Edge of the Edge

5. In My Body

6. Whirlpool

7. Danger

8. Livin’ in the After

9. Everything’s Been Leading to This