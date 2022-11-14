Panda Bear & Sonic Boom announce ‘Reset (Expanded Edition)’ featuring new instrumentals and remixes

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom released their collaborative album Reset in August, and now they're back with an expanded edition featuring previously-unreleased instrumentals and remixes. Today they share "Everything's Been Leading To This (Songbook Instrumental)" and a new video for "Whirlpool." Check out both below.

Reset (Expanded Edition) includes a bonus disc featuring instrumental versions of every song on the album plus three new remixes: "Gettin' To The Point" by producer, film composer and Unloved member David Holmes and "Everything's Been Leading To This" and "Edge Of The Edge" by London trio Voka Gentle. Reset (Expanded Edition) is out this Friday, November 18. Check out the track list and new album art below.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom will perform select live dates in Europe next year. Dates and info below.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, Reset (Expanded Edition) loading...

Reset (Expanded Edition):

Disc 1

1. Gettin’ to the Point

2. Go On

3. Everyday

4. Edge of the Edge

5. In My Body

6. Whirlpool

7. Danger

8. Livin’ in the After

9. Everything’s Been Leading to This

Disc 2

1. Gettin’ to the Point (Songbook Instrumental)

2. Go On (Songbook Instrumental)

3. Everyday (Songbook Instrumental)

4. Edge of the Edge (Songbook Instrumental)

5. In My Body (Songbook Instrumental)

6. Whirlpool (Songbook Instrumental)

7. Danger (Songbook Instrumental)

8. Livin’ in the After (Songbook Instrumental)

9. Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental)

10. Gettin’ to the Point (David Holmes Remix)

11. Edge of the Edge (Voka Gentle Remix)

12. Everything’s Been Leading to This (Voka Gentle Remix)

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom -- 2023 Live Dates

03/04: Elevate Festival - Graz, Austria

07/28: Pop Messe - Brno, Czech Republic