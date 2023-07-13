Panda Bear & Sonic Boom enlist Adrian Sherwood for ‘Reset in Dub'; tour starts this week

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom's great 2022 collaborative album, Reset, was already pretty trippy, but now it's even more so as Reset In Dub. For it, they enlisted legendary producer Adrian Sherwood, who has worked with everyone from The Slits and The Pop Group to Lee 'Scratch' Perry and Mikey Dread and recently worked on the dub version of Spoon's Lucifer on the Sofa. This new version features contributions from Sherwood's regular ON-U sound collaborators, including Doug Wimbish & Skip McDonald (Sugarhill Gang, Tackhead), drummer Horseman, Alex White, Mark Bandola, “Crucial” Tony, Ras Badthings, Ivan “Celloman” Hussey, and Matthew Smythe. It's out August 18 digitally and December 8 on vinyl via Domino.

“One of the primary influences on Reset was Jamaican rocksteady and it seemed like an interesting idea to explore taking it back to that sort of tropical root,” says Kember. Panda Bear adds, “I like big empty spaces; I like malls when there's no one there and the beach in the wintertime - visually it’s simple and uncluttered and the noise of the surf drowns out everything else, so I suppose it's no surprise I've always liked the sound of dub, and though some stuff bears its mark more than others I'd wager you can find residues of it in everything I've done. As a fan of Adrian’s I was excited when Pete suggested we ask him to do some dubs of Reset tracks, but as they started to come through it was clear what he was working on was much more than a dub. Reset in Dub feels like the thing filtered through a prism and it recontextualizes the OG.”

Says Sherwood, “This is a complete reset of Reset from myself and the On-U Sound crew. Being a fan of Animal Collective and Spacemen 3, when it was suggested we do this together I loved the idea and relished the challenge. We talked about influences, old records, mixing techniques and made a plan, which was to keep all the elements of trippy fun, but with added menace, groove and an ultra active mix for the ‘heads.’ Very happy and proud of the result.”

You can listen to the In Dub version of "Whirlpool" and the original below.

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom's US tour with Braxe & Falcon starts Friday in Los Angeles and hits NYC on July 21 at Knockdown Center. All dates are listed below.

Reset in Dub:

1. Gettin’ to the Point Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

2. Go On Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

3. Everyday Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

4. Edge of the Edge Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

5. In My Body Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

6. Whirlpool Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

7. Danger Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

8. Living in the After Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

9. Everything’s Been Leading To This Dub - Adrian Sherwood ‘Reset in Dub’ Version

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM ON TOUR

July 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether ^

July 15 - Napa, CA @ Golden States

July 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater ^

July 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

July 19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

July 21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

July 28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe

Aug 6 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

Aug 13 – Castelbuono, Sicily, Italy @ Ypsigrock Festival

Aug 26 - Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party

Aug 31-Sep 3 - Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road

Sep 8 - San Sebastian, Spain @ Boga Boga Festibala

Oct 7 - Leiria, Portugal @ Ágora

Oct 27 - Austin, TX @ Levitation

Nov 24 - Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain @ Keroxen

^ w/ Maral

* w/ Braxe + Falcon