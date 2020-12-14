Pandemic claims Texas music promoters Margin Walker (this really sucks)

Horrible news that hits really close to home...

Independent Texas music promoters Margin Walker Presents are shutting down. The company -- who we didn't get to do our SXSW shows with for the fourth year in a row thanks to coronavirus -- announced the news in a message on social media, writing, "The uncertainty and lack of resources have hammered down on those working in this world from venues to artists to festivals, promoters, and beyond."

"Even with strategic changes in the business, painful staff cuts and taking loans and grants, sadly, we at Margin Walker Presents have not been immune, and it breaks our hearts to announce that this wild ride has come to an end, and we are closing the business, as of this week," they continued. Read their statement in full below.

Named after the title track of Fugazi’s 1989 EP, Margin Walker was formed in 2016 by Austin promoter Graham Williams, who had worked at Emo's for over a decade, founded Fun Fun Fun Fest in 2006, and was one of the driving forces behind Transmission Entertainment, which he left when it was sold to Stratus Properties in 2016. He founded Margin Walker to continue doing what he'd been doing at Transmission, booking shows at venues including Mohawk and Barracuda in Austin, and Dada and Ruins in Dallas. "Margin Walker" may only be four years old, but what they were doing goes back many more years.

BrooklynVegan partnered with Margin Walker to throw SXSW parties over three years, starting in 2017 -- and we were looking forward to what would've been year four at Mohawhk in March. Before that, we worked with Transmission many times at SXSW and for other events we did in Austin. Fun Fun Fun Fest was an annual trip to Austin for us. We're really sad to see them go, but have faith we'll see them back in a new form when this is all over.

FROM MARGIN WALKER: