Pandora reveals “Top Thumb Hundred” of 2020
You've already seen year-end stats from Apple Music, Shazam, Spotify, and TikTok, and here's the 2020 edition of Pandora's annual "Top Thumb Hundred," which consists of the most thumbed-up songs of the year.
#1 is "WAP," #2 is Roddy Ricch's "The Box" (which was also the most streamed song on Apple Music), #3 is Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later," #4 is Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," #5 is DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR," #6 is The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (which was the most streamed song on Spotify), and the list also includes more Drake, more Megan, Eminem, Lil Baby, Jhene Aiko, Moneybagg Yo, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Ariana Grande, 24KGoldn, Saweetie, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Queen Naija, Halsey, T.I., Sech, YNW Melly, BLACKPINK, Karol G, Harry Styles, Rod Wave, Gucci Mane, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Machine Gun Kelly, Ava Max, SAINt JHN, and more.
Megan Thee Stallion came in with the most appearances (8), and Drake and Lil Baby were tied for second with 7. Check out the top 20 below and a playlist of the full 100 HERE.
Pandora also like to predict the "artists to watch" in the coming year, and their 2021 list includes 100 gecs, Flo Milli, Iann Dior, and more.
Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred (top 20)
WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk) - Drake
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Life Is Good (feat. Drake) - Future
Toosie Slide - Drake
death bed (coffee for your head) (feat. beabadoobee) - Powfu & beabadoobee
Forever After All - Luke Combs
You’re Mines Still (feat. Drake) - Yung Bleu & Drake
Go Crazy (feat. Young Thug) - Chris Brown & Young Thug
The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
P*$$Y Fairy (OTW) - Jhené Aiko
Said Sum - Moneybagg Yo
B.S. (feat. H.E.R.) - Jhené Aiko
Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) - Eminem
WHATS POPPIN - Jack Harlow
Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Girls in the Hood - Megan Thee Stallion
Power Acts
Megan Thee Stallion: 8
Drake: 7
Lil Baby: 7
Jhené Aiko: 6
Roddy Ricch: 6
Bad Bunny: 5
Justin Bieber: 5
DaBaby: 4
Ariana Grande: 4
Pop Smoke: 4