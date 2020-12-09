Pandora reveals “Top Thumb Hundred” of 2020

You've already seen year-end stats from Apple Music, Shazam, Spotify, and TikTok, and here's the 2020 edition of Pandora's annual "Top Thumb Hundred," which consists of the most thumbed-up songs of the year.

#1 is "WAP," #2 is Roddy Ricch's "The Box" (which was also the most streamed song on Apple Music), #3 is Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later," #4 is Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," #5 is DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR," #6 is The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (which was the most streamed song on Spotify), and the list also includes more Drake, more Megan, Eminem, Lil Baby, Jhene Aiko, Moneybagg Yo, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Ariana Grande, 24KGoldn, Saweetie, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Queen Naija, Halsey, T.I., Sech, YNW Melly, BLACKPINK, Karol G, Harry Styles, Rod Wave, Gucci Mane, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Machine Gun Kelly, Ava Max, SAINt JHN, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion came in with the most appearances (8), and Drake and Lil Baby were tied for second with 7. Check out the top 20 below and a playlist of the full 100 HERE.

Pandora also like to predict the "artists to watch" in the coming year, and their 2021 list includes 100 gecs, Flo Milli, Iann Dior, and more.

Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred (top 20)

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk) - Drake

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Life Is Good (feat. Drake) - Future

Toosie Slide - Drake

death bed (coffee for your head) (feat. beabadoobee) - Powfu & beabadoobee

Forever After All - Luke Combs

You’re Mines Still (feat. Drake) - Yung Bleu & Drake

Go Crazy (feat. Young Thug) - Chris Brown & Young Thug

The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

P*$$Y Fairy (OTW) - Jhené Aiko

Said Sum - Moneybagg Yo

B.S. (feat. H.E.R.) - Jhené Aiko

Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) - Eminem

WHATS POPPIN - Jack Harlow

Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Girls in the Hood - Megan Thee Stallion

Power Acts

Megan Thee Stallion: 8

Drake: 7

Lil Baby: 7

Jhené Aiko: 6

Roddy Ricch: 6

Bad Bunny: 5

Justin Bieber: 5

DaBaby: 4

Ariana Grande: 4

Pop Smoke: 4