Pandora reveals “Top Thumb Hundred” of 2021

Year-end stats were already released for Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam, and TikTok, and now here's Pandora's "Top Thumb Hundred" of 2021, which consists of the most thumbed-up songs of the year.

After coming in at #1 last year with "WAP," Cardi B has done it again in 2021 with "Up." She's followed by Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" at 2, Adele's "Easy On Me" at 3, Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" at 4, and Moneybagg Yo's "Time Today" at 5. Other artists in the top 20 include Saweetie & Doja Cat, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Normani, and more. The top 100 also includes tracks by Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny & Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Papa Roach (?), and more. See the top 20 below and check out the playlist of the full 100 here.

You can see who you made your personal list of your most-loved songs of 2021 at Pandora Playback.

Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred of 2021 (top 20)

Up - Cardi B

Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic

Easy On Me - Adele

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Time Today - Moneybagg Yo

Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) - Saweetie

Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug) - Drake

Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) - Megan Thee Stallion

STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) - Drake

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

What’s Next - Drake

Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby) - Drake

Body - Megan Thee Stallion

Wockesha - Moneybagg Yo

On Me - Lil Baby

Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) - Justin Bieber

Wild Side (feat. Cardi B) - Normani

Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion

EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk) - DJ Khaled