Pandora reveals “Top Thumb Hundred” of 2021
Year-end stats were already released for Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam, and TikTok, and now here's Pandora's "Top Thumb Hundred" of 2021, which consists of the most thumbed-up songs of the year.
After coming in at #1 last year with "WAP," Cardi B has done it again in 2021 with "Up." She's followed by Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" at 2, Adele's "Easy On Me" at 3, Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" at 4, and Moneybagg Yo's "Time Today" at 5. Other artists in the top 20 include Saweetie & Doja Cat, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Normani, and more. The top 100 also includes tracks by Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny & Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Papa Roach (?), and more. See the top 20 below and check out the playlist of the full 100 here.
You can see who you made your personal list of your most-loved songs of 2021 at Pandora Playback.
Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred of 2021 (top 20)
Up - Cardi B
Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
Easy On Me - Adele
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Time Today - Moneybagg Yo
Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) - Saweetie
Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug) - Drake
Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) - Megan Thee Stallion
STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) - Drake
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
What’s Next - Drake
Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby) - Drake
Body - Megan Thee Stallion
Wockesha - Moneybagg Yo
On Me - Lil Baby
Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) - Justin Bieber
Wild Side (feat. Cardi B) - Normani
Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion
EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk) - DJ Khaled