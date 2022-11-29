Pandora reveals “Top Thumb Hundred” of 2022

Apple Music and Shazam have released their year-end stats, and now Pandora's "Top Thumb Hundred" of 2022, featuring the most thumbed-up songs of the year, has arrived.

Future comes in at #1 with "WAIT FOR U" (ft. Drake & Tems), and he also appears a few more times on the list, with his own "Worst Day" at #85, with Gunna on "pushin P" (ft. Young Thug) at #62, on DJ Khaled's "BEAUTIFUL" (also featuring SZA) at #73, and on Nardo Wick's "Me or Sum" (also featuring Lil Baby) at #56.

Bad Bunny has five songs on the list, including "Me Porto Bonito" (ft. Chencho Corleone) at #8, "Party" (ft. Rauw Alejandro) at #22, "Ojitos Lindos" (ft. Bomba Estéreo) at #49, "Moscow Mule" at #67, and "Efecto" at #82.

Other artists in the 20 top include Karol G, SZA, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Queen Naija & Big Sean, Ella Mai, Post Malone ft. Doja Cat, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Drake ft. 21 Savage, and Becky G & Karol G, and the top 100 also features Zach Bryan, Lady Gaga, Fivio Foreign & Queen Naija, Rihanna, Summer Walker & Ari Lennox, Beyoncé, Silk Sonic, Cardi B ft. Kanye West & Lil Durk, Cordae, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, YG, GloRilla, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and more. See the top 20 below, and listen to the full top 100 on Pandora.

Pandora's Top Twenty Thumbed Tracks of 2022

WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) - Future

PROVENZA - Karol G

TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi

I Hate U - SZA

Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby

As It Was - Harry Styles

First Class - Jack Harlow

Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Hate Our Love - Queen Naija & Big Sean

You Proof - Morgan Wallen

DFMU - Ella Mai

We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast

I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat) - Post Malone

Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) - Drake

MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G

AA - Walker Hayes

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell