Pandora reveals “Top Thumb Hundred” of 2022
Apple Music and Shazam have released their year-end stats, and now Pandora's "Top Thumb Hundred" of 2022, featuring the most thumbed-up songs of the year, has arrived.
Future comes in at #1 with "WAIT FOR U" (ft. Drake & Tems), and he also appears a few more times on the list, with his own "Worst Day" at #85, with Gunna on "pushin P" (ft. Young Thug) at #62, on DJ Khaled's "BEAUTIFUL" (also featuring SZA) at #73, and on Nardo Wick's "Me or Sum" (also featuring Lil Baby) at #56.
Bad Bunny has five songs on the list, including "Me Porto Bonito" (ft. Chencho Corleone) at #8, "Party" (ft. Rauw Alejandro) at #22, "Ojitos Lindos" (ft. Bomba Estéreo) at #49, "Moscow Mule" at #67, and "Efecto" at #82.
Other artists in the 20 top include Karol G, SZA, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Queen Naija & Big Sean, Ella Mai, Post Malone ft. Doja Cat, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Drake ft. 21 Savage, and Becky G & Karol G, and the top 100 also features Zach Bryan, Lady Gaga, Fivio Foreign & Queen Naija, Rihanna, Summer Walker & Ari Lennox, Beyoncé, Silk Sonic, Cardi B ft. Kanye West & Lil Durk, Cordae, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, YG, GloRilla, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and more. See the top 20 below, and listen to the full top 100 on Pandora.
Pandora's Top Twenty Thumbed Tracks of 2022
WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) - Future
PROVENZA - Karol G
TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi
I Hate U - SZA
Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
As It Was - Harry Styles
First Class - Jack Harlow
Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
Hate Our Love - Queen Naija & Big Sean
You Proof - Morgan Wallen
DFMU - Ella Mai
We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat) - Post Malone
Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman
Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) - Drake
MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G
AA - Walker Hayes
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell