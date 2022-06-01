Panic! at the Disco announce new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance,’ tour with MARINA, Beach Bunny

Panic! at the Disco, which since 2015 has been the solo project of Brendon Urie, have just announced their seventh album, Viva Las Vengeance, due August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2. Brendon recorded the album with a tape machine in Los Angeles alongside production partners Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola, and Butch Walker also features on multiple tracks. "Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before," he says. "I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."

The first single is the title track, which is kinda stripped-back compared to the full-blown pop of 2018's Pray for the Wicked (home of massive singles "High Hopes" and "Hey Look Ma, I Made It") but still campy and bombastic in its own way. You can hear it and watch the video below.

Panic also announced an arena tour with support from MARINA and Beach Bunny varying by date, and Jake Wesley Rogers on all dates. That includes NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 23 with MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 8 at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to the band's own Highest Hopes Foundation, which was "created to support the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights. this is dedicated to all people + communities who are subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation + gender identity."

Tracklist

Viva Las Vengeance

Middle of a Break-up

Don’t Let The Light Go Out

Local God

Star Spangled Banger

God Killed Rock And Roll

Say It Louder

Sugar Soaker

Something About Maggie

Sad Clown

All By Yourself

Do It To Death

Panic! at the Disco -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 1 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 2 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 4 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 7 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 9 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center (with Marina and Little Image)

October 11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Marina and Little Image)

October 19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)