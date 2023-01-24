Panic! At The Disco is no more

Panic! At The Disco, which has been the solo project of Brendon Urie since 2015, is calling it a day. Urie made the announcement in a post on Instagram, writing that he and his wife are expecting a child. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting," he writes. "I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more." Read his statement in full below.

Panic released their seventh album, Viva Las Vengeance, last year, and wrapped up a North American tour supporting it in late fall. They have dates in the UK and Europe scheduled in February and March; see those below.

BRENDON URIE'S STATEMENT ON PANIC AT THE DISCO BREAKING UP:

Well, it’s been a hell of a journey��� Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon

PANIC! AT THE DISCO: 2023 TOUR

Feb 20, 2023 Stadthalle Vienna, Austria *

Feb 21, 2023 Olympiahalle Munich, Germany *

Feb 23, 2023 Barclays Arena Hamburg, Germany *

Feb 24, 2023 Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany *

Feb 25, 2023 Rotterdam Ahoy Rotterdam, Netherlands *

Feb 28, 2023 Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium *

Mar 1, 2023 AccorHotels Arena Paris, France *

Mar 3, 2023 OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland *

Mar 4, 2023 Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK *

Mar 6, 2023 The O2 London, UK *

Mar 7, 2023 The O2 London, UK *

Mar 10, 2023 AO Arena Manchester, UK *

* w/ special guest FLETCHER