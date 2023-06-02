Panopticon, Thou, Uniform & Yellow Eyes playing NYC fest for Gilead Media doc

The story of heavy music label Gilead Media is told in the documentary A Wandering Path, which features appearances from members of Panopticon, Couch Slut, A Scanner Darkly, Mizmor, Thou, Emma Ruth Rundle, Krallice, Inter Arma, Neurosis, Enslaved, His Hero is Gone, Yellow Eyes, Mania, Leech, Blood Incantation, Fell Voices, Mutilation Rites, Wiegedood, Fórn, and Pyrolatrous. The documentary will screen in NYC as part of the two-day "A Wandering Path Fest," happening on July 21 and 22 at Saint Vitus Bar and Brooklyn Monarch. Day one of the fest (7/21) features Panopticon's first ever NYC show, which is being billed as a "full band Black Metal set," and a set from Couch Slut, at Saint Vitus Bar.

Day two (7/22) has a 2 PM screening of the documentary accompanied by an acoustic Panopticon set, and a separate evening show with Thou, Uniform, and Yellow Eyes, both at Brooklyn Monarch. Single-show and full-festival tickets are on sale now.

A Wandering Path is also screening in other cities this summer, including Portland, Worcester (MA), Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Oshkosh (WI). Find details on their site, and watch the trailer below.

A Wandering Path Trailer from michaeldimmitt on Vimeo.

