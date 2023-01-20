Pantera announce headlining tour with Lamb of God

The Pantera reunion--with original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus Black Label Society/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante filling in for Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul--has announced its first headlining North American tour, with support from Lamb of God. The tour surrounds Pantera's dates supporting Metallica and festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, and more. Tickets for all headlining dates go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.

There's no NYC stop, but Pantera's tour hits Camden, NJ on August 2 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, and there are also stops in Upstate and Western New York, Hersey and Scranton in Pennsylvania, and more. All dates are listed below.

Pantera's dates with Metallica include the NYC-area stop at NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 4. Single-day tickets for Metallica's tour go on sale today (1/20) at 10 AM, and two-day tickets are on sale now.

Pantera -- 2023/2024 Tour Dates

Fri May 20 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville*

Thu Jul 13 – Cadott, WI – Rockfest*

Sat Jul 15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration*

Fri Jul 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake%

Sat Jul 29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center%

Mon Jul 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

Wed Aug 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion%

Fri Aug 04 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium^

Sat Aug 05 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium%

Sun Aug 06 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain%

Tue Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview%

Wed Aug 09 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater%

Fri Aug 11 – Montreal, QC – Olympique Stadium^

Sat Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage%

Tue Aug 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP%

Thu Aug 17 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion%

Fri Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium^

Sun Aug 20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater%

Wed Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena%

Fri Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium^

Sat Aug 26 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre%

Tue Aug 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre%

Thu Aug 31 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater%

Fri Sep 01 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium^

Sun Sep 03 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

Thu Sep 07 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater%

Fri Sep 08 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion%

Sat Sep 10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

Tue Sep 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach%

Fri Sep 15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live%

Sat Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Sat Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

Fri Nov 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center^

Fri Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

Fri Aug 02 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium^

Fri Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Fri Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

Fri Aug 23 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium^

Fri Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field^

% - w/ Pantera

^ - supporting Metallica

* - festival date

# - support act TBD