Pantera’s reunion lineup will feature Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante

Yesterday, Billboard reported that surviving Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown would be reuniting for the first Pantera tour in 20 years in 2023, and it was also mentioned in the article that Rex shot down rumors that Zakk Wylde (of Black Label Society and Ozzy Osbourne's band) would be replacing the late Dimebag Darrell. Well, now "a source close to the group" tells Billboard that Zakk will in fact be filling Dimebag's shoes, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will be filling in for Dimebag's late brother, drummer Vinnie Paul. According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of Dimebag and Vinnie.

Watch Zakk Wylde's band Black Label Society perform Pantera's "I'm Broken" with Phil and Rex in 2014: