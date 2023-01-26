Pantera’s Vienna concert cancelled now too

After being pulled from the lineups of two German festivals, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, the reunited Pantera, which features original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, Black Label Society/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, has also been dropped from another European festival. Vienna, Austria's Gasometer, which they were scheduled to play on May 31, has cancelled their set. "PANTERA concert on the 31st May 2023 at the Vienna Gasometer will be canceled," a (translated) statement from the fest reads. "All tickets can be returned where they were purchased. Thank you for your understanding."

A reason was not given for the cancellation and the band has not commented.

Vienna-based newspaper Die Presse reports that the Green Party in Vienna had called for Pantera to be removed from the Gasometer lineup. A translated statement from them read, "The appearance of Pantera is completely incompatible with this responsibility. Therefore, it can only mean for Vienna: No stage for a Hitler salute, no stage for Pantera!"

Phil Anselmo gave a nazi salute and yelled "white power" at the end of the annual Dimebash charity event in 2016, which he later attempted to blame on white wine and eventually issued an apology for.