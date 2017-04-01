Papa Roach Albums, Worst to Best

With a new album on the way, a sick co-sign from Paul Ryan, and some newly ingested bugs, we thought: what better time than now to rank the albums of the legendary Papa Roach?

We could go on and on about how important and influential this band is, but enough small talk. Let's get to the ranking, worst to best.

9. The Paramour Sessions (2006)

We wish we could just call every Papa Roach album a 10/10 and make this list a nine-way tie, but sadly, one of them has to be the worst. The Paramour Sessions has mostly plain black artwork and one of the Roach's least creative titles (Paramour Mansion was the name of the place they recorded it -- not very creative), which are both pretty indicative of the blander songs. It was the lowest Papa Roach went, but their lowest low is still higher than most bands' highest highs.

8. The Connection (2012)

Some people hear the phrase "best of 2012" and think Kendrick Lamar or Grimes, but all I think is The Connection. From the exploding skull on the cover, to the electronic influences (source: Wikipedia), this one is crazy.

7. F.E.A.R. (2015)

According to Wikipedia, F.E.A.R. was the Roach's first Top 15 album in the UK since 2002's Lovehatetragedy! If that alone doesn't make the album's quality clear, I don't know what would. Okay -- yes I do. This album features Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9". Did you even know Papa Roach collaborated with Royce da 5'9"? Probably not.

6. Metamorphosis (2009)

Papa Roach’s 2009 album shares its title with Franz Kafka’s most famous work, a story which, like Papa Roach themselves, is about a bug. The Kafka reference isn’t the only way they show how well read they are on this album. The lyrics read like classic poetry. You might even call them Shakespearean.

5. Old Friends from Young Years (1997)

You may consider Papa Roach a "2000s band," but their first album came out in alt-rock's prime decade, the 1990s, which basically makes Old Friends from Young Years some kind of classic. Plus, they released this on their own label. No major label interference, no pressure to write "hits." This is the Roach at their purest.

4. Crooked Teeth (2017)

This album doesn't even come out 'til May, but one of our industry connections gave us an early listen and hoo boy let me tell you -- it is top 5.

3. Lovehatetragedy (2002)

Lovehatetragedy has a baby on the cover, which pretty much puts it right up there with Illmatic, Ready to Die and Nevermind. "I'm a jerk, life's not fair," Jacoby Shaddix sings on lead single "She Loves Me Not." This could actually be the most genuine teen angst put to tape SINCE Nevermind.

2. Getting Away with Murder (2004)

Between the Emo Nites, and the Buzzfeed lists, emo is back in a huge way. While the Roachsters were never a "true" emo band, Getting Away with Murder had "Scars," which secured them a lifelong spot on those Buzzfeed lists. That makes them a rare band with both emo and nu metal cred. My Chemical Who?

1. Infest

What's left to be said about Infest that hasn't been said already? Home of "Last Resort," possibly the greatest rock song of the 21st century (and no, it doesn't rip off Iron Maiden you snobs), Infest is the kind of album most bands dream to one day write. This album sold tons of copies, it got them nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy. And you know who they lost to? Shelby Lynne. The biggest Grammy crime since Metallica lost to Jethro Tull. If I'm being honest, I'd say I even hear people talk just a bit more about this one.

Check your calendar.