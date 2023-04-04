Paper Bee (mem All Dogs, Radiator Hospital) announce LP, share “I Don’t Talk To You”

Paper Bee is a Philly band led by Nick Berger that also features Maryn Jones (All Dogs, Yowler, Saintseneca), Sam Cook-Parrott (Radiator Hospital), and more, and their upcoming album Thaw, Freeze, Thaw was record and mixed by Swearin's Kyle Gilbride, who also contributed guitar solos to the album. Nick says:

we recorded most of this at a cabin in rural pa called hinter eche in december of 2020 and then added some bits here and there throughout 2021-22. i did my first shot of testosterone 2 days after we got home from recording. this album is a lot of things for me - its the last documentation of my old singing voice which i loved a lot, a story about love and harm between traumatized trans people, a project that kept me going in 2020, and just some songs that are really fun to play with my friends. i’m pretty sure this is my favorite thing i’ve ever made. I hope you like it too.

The first single is "I Don't Talk To You," a climactic, punky indie pop song that should appeal to fans of Paper Bee's related bands and a very promising taste of this LP. Listen and watch the stop-motion music video (made by Nick Berger) below.

Meanwhile, All Dogs are playing their first show in seven years opening for Wednesday in Philly this June.

Tracklist

1. Tuscon

2. Body of Water

3. The Heat

4. Thaw

5. To Be Soft

6. Mud

7. My Love Is

8. Love Is Not

9. I Don't Talk To You

10. Mine

11. What's Left

12. Like Oceans

13. The Little Mermaid Is Actually Not A Perfect Metaphor For Being Trans

14. An End