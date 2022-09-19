Paramore add NYC show at Beacon Theatre to tour

As Paramore season approaches and the band (hopefully) draws nearer to announcing the new album they've been teasing for a while, they've been adding dates to their fall tour. There was no NYC date, but now they've added one, at Beacon Theatre on November 13. Registration is open now through Tuesday, September 20 at 10 PM ET on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform, and fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets starting Friday, September 23 at 10 AM ET.

Today (9/19) is labeled "NY" on the schedule for the month Paramore posted on their webpage, and there's one more date, Wednesday, September 28, that's currently unlabeled. Is that when the album will be announced? Stay tuned, and see their updated dates below.

Paramore at Beacon Theatre

PARAMORE: 2022 TOUR

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater #

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir #

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha #

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion #

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater &

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 20, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ~

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco %

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY =

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre =

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center =

November 13, 2022 - New York City, NY - The Beacon Theatre =

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle =

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival^

^Festival Date

# with Claud

= with Ogi

& with Japanese Breakfast + Young the Giant

~ with Faux Real