Paramore announce 2023 tour w/ Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas & Genesis Owusu

After teasing 2023 dates supporting their long-awaited sixth album, This Is Why, Paramore have officially announced a North American arena tour, hitting 26 cities next year. Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu each open various shows, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on May 30 with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu, a few days after their set at Atlantic City, NJ's Adjacent Fest.

There's a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on all dates, and registration is open now through Monday, November 7 at 11:59 PM ET. Registered fans who receive a code will have a chance to purchase tickets starting Thursday, November 10 at 8 AM local time. Any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 10 AM local time.

Ahead of these new dates, Paramore are wrapping up the small shows they've been playing this fall, which include an NYC date at Beacon Theatre on November 13. They'll also support Taylor Swift in Glendale, AZ next year.

Paramore also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (11/3), where they performed their most recent single, "This Is Why." Watch that below.

Paramore 2023 tour loading...

PARAMORE: 2023 TOUR

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance