Paramore announce fall North American tour
Having announced festival dates at Where We Were Young and ACL Fest, Paramore have now announced a fall tour around them, their first outing since 2018. The dates begin on October 2 in Bakersfield, CA and wrap up at Mexico's Corona Capital festival on November 19. There's no NYC-area show right now, but stay tuned. See all dates below.
Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is open now through Sunday, July 17 at 10 PM PT:
Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time through Thursday, July 21 at 10pm local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. Public on sale begins Friday, July 22nd at 10am local time.
Hopefully news of tour means that the new album Paramore have had in the works will arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates on that, as well, and while you wait, catch up on our reviews of their first five albums.
PARAMORE: 2022 TOUR
October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^
October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival