Paramore announce fall North American tour

Having announced festival dates at Where We Were Young and ACL Fest, Paramore have now announced a fall tour around them, their first outing since 2018. The dates begin on October 2 in Bakersfield, CA and wrap up at Mexico's Corona Capital festival on November 19. There's no NYC-area show right now, but stay tuned. See all dates below.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is open now through Sunday, July 17 at 10 PM PT:

Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time through Thursday, July 21 at 10pm local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. Public on sale begins Friday, July 22nd at 10am local time.

Hopefully news of tour means that the new album Paramore have had in the works will arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates on that, as well, and while you wait, catch up on our reviews of their first five albums.

Paramore Fall 2022 tour loading...

PARAMORE: 2022 TOUR

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival