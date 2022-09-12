Paramore season approaching; two LA shows added

Paramore have been teasing a new album for a while now, and it seems like the day when it's officially announced is finally almost here. They've updated their webpage with a schedule for the month of September:

9.1 - discord

9.7 - blank

9.9 - wr0ng

9.12 - LA

9.16 -

9.19 - start spreading the news.

9.28 -

9/1 was "discord," and sure enough, Paramore shared a clip of new music to their Discord channel at the beginning of the month:

It's unclear what "blank" and "wr0ng" refer to, but today (9/12) is labeled with "LA," and the band have added a pair of Los Angeles shows to their fall tour, their first outing since 2018. They happen on October 20 at The Wiltern (with Faux Real) and October 27 at The Belasco (with Elke). Ticket requesting is open until Wednesday, September 14 at 11:59 PM local.

Paramore have also added Claud and Ogi as support on select dates, and for their Bonner Springs show they'll be joined by Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast, and Claud. See updated dates below.

Stay tuned for the rest of whatever this rollout will entail.

PARAMORE: 2022 TOUR

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater #

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir #

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha #

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion #

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater &

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 20, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ~

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco %

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY =

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre =

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center =

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle =

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival^

^Festival Date

# with Claud

= with Ogi

& with Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and Claud

~ with Faux Real

% with Elke