Paramore share new dance-punk song “C’est Comme Ca”

Paramore have shared the third single off their anticipated new album This Is Why, and similar to second single "The News," the newly-released "C’est Comme Ca" finds Paramore going full-on dance-punk.

"I had been listening to a lot of Dry Cleaning and Yard Act and just artists that talk a lot over great, cool, music," Hayley Williams told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the track. "So I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff." Speaking about the song's lyrical content via press release, she added, "I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative. The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to." Check it out below.

Paramore were announced for Bonnaroo and Boston Calling this week, which follows the announcement of their headlining tour that hits NYC's Madison Square Garden on May 30 & 31.

This Is Why comes out February 10 via Atlantic. Vinyl pre-orders are up now.

Paramore -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mon Feb 6 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

Thu Feb 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023+

Thu March 2 - Santiago De Surco, Peru - Arena Perú

Sun March 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tue March 7 - Comuna 14, Argentina - Argentinian Racetrack of Palermo

Thu March 9 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Sat March 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Sun March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Tue March 14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Fri March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Sat March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Thu April 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat April 15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*~

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*~

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival+

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*~

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*~

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*~

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*~

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*~

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*~

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*~

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^!

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^!

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^!

*With Support Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift