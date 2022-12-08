Paramore share twitchy post-punk anthem “The News” off upcoming LP

Paramore have shared "The News," the second single off their much-anticipated sixth album This Is Why, and even more so than the title track, this one makes it very clear why Paramore chose to take Bloc Party and Foals on tour next year. It's a loud, driving, twitchy post-punk song that sounds like something either one of those bands could've released in the 2000s, but in the way that only Paramore could've done it.

"'The News' is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start," Hayley Williams said. "It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?"

Speaking further about the song to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Hayley said, "I think that one thing that we were a little nervous about with the lyrics is are people going to think that... Are people going to think this is our version of crying like fake news? It's not literal at all. And it's the balance between apathy and the righteous rage that motivates you to action. And I think in between there is wherever your own mental boundary is like to protect your own energy. And that's just a battle that everyone's going to have to figure out on their own what that looks like."

She also adds, "I'm hoping, I'm praying and hoping that the perspective and the lyrics that we're presenting is personal enough and as much with respect to everyone's specific or potential vantage point that maybe other people can relate to it in some way that we haven't even intended."

The song comes with a video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi, and you can check that out below.

Paramore's extensive tour schedule includes an album release show at the historic Grand Ole Opry House in their Nashville hometown, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, two shows supporting Taylor Swift, and more. Their headlining dates include NYC's Madison Square Garden on May 30 & 31, and those are both with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. They also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival alongside blink-182, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, and more. All dates are listed below.

This Is Why arrives February 10 via Atlantic. Vinyl pre-orders are up now.

Paramore -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mon Feb 6 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

Thu Feb 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023+

Thu March 2 - Santiago De Surco, Peru - Arena Perú

Sun March 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tue March 7 - Comuna 14, Argentina - Argentinian Racetrack of Palermo

Thu March 9 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Sat March 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Sun March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Tue March 14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Fri March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Sat March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Thu April 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat April 15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*~

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*~

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival+

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*~

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*~

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*~

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*~

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*~

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*~

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*~

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^!

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^!

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^!

*With Support from Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift