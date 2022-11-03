Paramore teasing arena tour (Madison Square Garden included)

photo via Madison Square Garden

Paramore are gearing up for the release of their long-awaited sixth album, This Is Why; they're playing some small shows this fall, and they've begun announcing dates for next year, including Adjacent Festival and a Glendale, AZ date supporting Taylor Swift. And with the album arriving next year, they'll presumably be doing a headlining arena tour, which seems especially likely because multiple arenas have just posted Paramore teasers, including NYC's Madison Square Garden:

Friday (11/4) on the calendar on Paramore site is labeled with "more." Stay tuned.

Also coming up for Paramore is a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (11/3). They also just played both weekends of Las Vegas' When We Were Young festival.

