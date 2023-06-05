Paramore’s Hayley Williams & Fall Out Boy feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift releases her next "Taylor's Version," her new recording of 2010's Speak Now, on July 7, and she's just revealed the tracklist. It features all fourteen album tracks, "Ours" and "Superman" from the deluxe edition of the album, and six "from the vault" tracks -- including "Castles Crumbling," which features Paramore's Hayley Williams, and "Electric Touch," which features Fall Out Boy. See it in full below.

Paramore opened for Taylor on her Eras Tour earlier this year, and Taylor writes, "Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

Phoebe Bridgers, who featured on "Nothing New" from 2021's Red (Taylor's Version), also supported Taylor on a run of shows on the Eras Tour, and she and Taylor performed "Nothing New" together during Taylor's set.

TAYLOR SWIFT - SPEAK NOW (TAYLOR'S VERSION) TRACKLIST

01 Mine (Taylor’s Version)

02 Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)

03 Back to December (Taylor’s Version)

04 Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

05 Dear John (Taylor’s Version)

06 Mean (Taylor’s Version)

07 The Story of Us (Taylor’s Version)

08 Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)

09 Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)

10 Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)

11 Innocent (Taylor’s Version)

12 Haunted (Taylor’s Version)

13 Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)

14 Long Live (Taylor’s Version)

15 Ours (Taylor’s Version)

16 Superman (Taylor’s Version)

17 Electric Touch (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) [ft. Fall Out Boy]

18 When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

19 I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

20 Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) [ft. Hayley Williams]

21 Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

22 Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

