Paramore’s Hayley Williams says Ticketmaster “needs to get their shit together”

Paramore's Hayley Williams took aim at Ticketmaster last week, at the band's tour-opening show in Dublin on April 13. As NME points out, Hayley said, “I wanna say one more time how special it is that you’ve all made it tonight. We don’t take it lightly, we know, honestly, especially now, it’s a huge sacrifice to come to a show because Ticketmaster need to get their shit together. We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves too because we were like, ‘People are spending money that they don’t have to come and hang out with us and we better give them something that’s worth that’. We just love you so much."

Hayley joins multiple artists, including Neil Young and The Cure frontman Robert Smith, in calling out issues with the ticketing service, which has been under extra scrutiny since the Taylor Swift ticket chaos.

At the same show, Hayley performed a solo acoustic rendition of Cranberries hit "Dreams." She complimented the crowd as they joined her in singing, and took a break before the last chorus to say, "This is insane. I've thought about this for years, and you sound better than I imagined. I do not think I could ever imagine what the Cranberries felt when people sang this shit to them. Like, what? This is the stuff of legends." Check out the cover below.

Paramore's tour supporting their great new This Is Why continues through Europe and the UK in the coming weeks, and then the band comes to North America for lots more dates, including two NYC shows on May 30 and 31 at MSG with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. All dates below.

Paramore -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*~

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*~

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival+

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*~

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*~

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*~

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*~

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*~

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*~

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*~

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^!

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^!

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^!

*With Support from Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift