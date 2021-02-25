Paramount+ bringing back ‘Yo MTV Raps,’ ‘Spongebob,’ ‘Rugrats,’ ‘Behind the Music’ & more

Streaming service CBS All Access is being rebranded as Paramount+ in March, and will include programming from all the networks under the ViacomCBS umbrella, including MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Comedy Central, and your grandma's favorite, CBS. You may have seen the Super Bowl commercial about it. They've now announced their upcoming slate of original content, which includes reboots of a whole bunch of series as streaming exclusives, including:

Yo! MTV Raps: MTV's classic show, which debuted in 1988, is back with "hosted segments, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content"

Behind the Music: VH1's rise-and-fall documentary series which could make just about any artist interesting (hello Tony Orlando), will be producing new episodes, and will have their vault of vintage episodes to watch, too.

Unplugged: MTV's acoustic series, whose original run included classic performances by Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Oasis and more, will be back "several times a year as special intimate MTV Unplugged events."

Rugrats: Nickelodeon's '90s animated series about a group of toddlers is back with the original voice cast -- E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille) -- but a new CGI look. No word on whether Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh will be back to do the music.

Spongebob Squarepants: In addition to streaming all the original Spongebob episodes, Paramount+ is making a new Spongebob movie and they've got a spinoff series, Kamp Koral, that "takes viewers back to when the iconic characters of Bikini Bottom met for the very first time, in a summer camp like no other."

Untitled Beavis & Butt-Head Movie: This film will kick off the new B&B reboot that Mike Judge is working on.

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon: While their reboot on Quibi didn't work out so well (not really their fault), the Reno 911! crew are back again for this topical "super-sized event."

Inside Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer's great Comedy Central series movies to Paramount+ for five specials.

Workaholics Movie: Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck reunite for this made-for-streaming film.

There's also The Real World: Homecoming: New York which reunites the original "seven strangers" from the MTV's groundbreaking reality series which debuted in 1991. Paramount+ is rebooting Road Rules, too.

But wait, there's so much more. Frasier is coming back, there are two new Star Trek series (including one with original Enterprise helmer Captain Pike, and Prodigy, which is aimed at kids), a series based on Grease (Rise of the Pink Ladies), a series based on '70s conspiracy thriller The Parallax View, the final season of Younger will debut here, and tons more.

Paramount+ launches on March 4. You can watch previews for Rugrats, Star Trek and the Real World reunion below.