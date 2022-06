Park City Song Summit 2022 features Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Father John Misty, Mavis Staples & more

Park City Song Summit returns for its 2022 edition on September 7-10 in Park City, Utah. The unique event features over 30 "Summit Labs" (moderated discussions across three stages), Songwriters in the Round, early and late live shows, and more.

Adia Victoria, Anders Osborne & Friends, Bonny Light Horseman, Cedric Burnside, Celisse, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, David Ramirez, Devon Gilfillian, Elvis Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Duo, Father John Misty, Fruit Bats (solo), Jeremy Ivey, Jimbo Mathus, John Doe, Josh Ritter, Katie Pruitt, Langhorne Slim, Tré Burt, and Warren Haynes are among the artists performing. Some of them will also be doing Song Summit Labs, along with other artists and industry figures, including Adam Weiner (Low Cut Connie), Adia Victoria, Anders Osborne, Andrew Bird, Bonny Light Horseman, Cedric Burnside, Celisse, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Devon Gilfillian, Eric D. Johnson, Fred Armisen, Jason Isbell, Jay Blakesberg, Jay Sweet, John Doe, Josh Kaufman, Josh Ritter, Katie Pruitt, Langhorne Slim, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Peter Shapiro, Tré Burt, and Warren Haynes.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can find more details about the event HERE.