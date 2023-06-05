Park City Song Summit returning for 2023 w/ Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Chuck D, more

Utah music festival and wellness event Park City Song Summit is returning for its 2023 edition on September 7-9 in Park City. The unique event includes conversations, workshops, and songwriter rounds in addition to live performances, and the lineup features The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Joy Oladokun, JD Souther, Grandmaster Flash, Brittney Spencer, Matisyahu, Black Opry Revue, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Anders Osborne, Celisse, Sinclair, Cimafunk, Ruby Amanfu, Eric Krasno & Friends, Adia Victoria and more. The fest will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with performances by Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Chuck D, and featured guests and lab moderators include Tressie McMillan Cottom, Leta Herman, Dave Margulies, Antong Lucky, Caroline Randall Williams, Havana Funk Experience, and SongwritingWith:Soldiers. See the full lineup below.

Tickets to Park City Song Summer are on sale now, including three-day passes, single day passes, and single show tickets. Find more details and the full schedule HERE.

Park City Song Summit -- 2023 Lineup

Adia Victoria

Anders Osborne

Black Opry Revue ft. The Kentucky Gentlemen, Valerie Ponzio, Autumn Nicholas, South Texas Tweek, Rissi Palmer and Making Movies

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros ft. The Wolfpack

Brad Walker & The Hornstars

Brittney Spencer

Celisse

Chuck D

Cimafunk

Danielle Ponder

Danny Myrick

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels

Devon Gilfillian

Earl Bud Lee

Eric Krasno & Friends

Even Stevens

Grandmaster Flash

JD Souther

Jeffrey Steele

Joe Pug

Josh Blaylock

Josh Jenkins

Joy Oladokun

Madeline Hawthorne

Matisyahu

Matt Warren

Megan Linville

Paul Janeway of St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Ruby Amanfu

Sam Ashworth

Sinclair

Steele Fountain

Steve Poltz

Travis Howard

Aaron Benward

Anthony Mason of CBS

Antong Lucky

Caroline Randall Williams

Ciona Rouse

Collin Laverty

David Manheim of the Dopey Podcast

Dave Margulies

Enrique Chi

Havana Funk Experience

Holly G

Jay Blakesberg

John Bukaty

Leta Herman

Marissa R. Moss

Rissi Palmer

Ruthie Lindsay

SongwritingWith:Soldiers

Tressie McMillan Cottom