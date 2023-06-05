Park City Song Summit returning for 2023 w/ Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Chuck D, more
Utah music festival and wellness event Park City Song Summit is returning for its 2023 edition on September 7-9 in Park City. The unique event includes conversations, workshops, and songwriter rounds in addition to live performances, and the lineup features The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Joy Oladokun, JD Souther, Grandmaster Flash, Brittney Spencer, Matisyahu, Black Opry Revue, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Anders Osborne, Celisse, Sinclair, Cimafunk, Ruby Amanfu, Eric Krasno & Friends, Adia Victoria and more. The fest will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with performances by Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Chuck D, and featured guests and lab moderators include Tressie McMillan Cottom, Leta Herman, Dave Margulies, Antong Lucky, Caroline Randall Williams, Havana Funk Experience, and SongwritingWith:Soldiers. See the full lineup below.
Tickets to Park City Song Summer are on sale now, including three-day passes, single day passes, and single show tickets. Find more details and the full schedule HERE.
Park City Song Summit -- 2023 Lineup
Adia Victoria
Anders Osborne
Black Opry Revue ft. The Kentucky Gentlemen, Valerie Ponzio, Autumn Nicholas, South Texas Tweek, Rissi Palmer and Making Movies
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros ft. The Wolfpack
Brad Walker & The Hornstars
Brittney Spencer
Celisse
Chuck D
Cimafunk
Danielle Ponder
Danny Myrick
Darryl “DMC” McDaniels
Devon Gilfillian
Earl Bud Lee
Eric Krasno & Friends
Even Stevens
Grandmaster Flash
JD Souther
Jeffrey Steele
Joe Pug
Josh Blaylock
Josh Jenkins
Joy Oladokun
Madeline Hawthorne
Matisyahu
Matt Warren
Megan Linville
Paul Janeway of St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Ramblin' Jack Elliott
Ruby Amanfu
Sam Ashworth
Sinclair
Steele Fountain
Steve Poltz
Travis Howard
Aaron Benward
Anthony Mason of CBS
Antong Lucky
Caroline Randall Williams
Ciona Rouse
Collin Laverty
David Manheim of the Dopey Podcast
Dave Margulies
Enrique Chi
Havana Funk Experience
Holly G
Jay Blakesberg
John Bukaty
Leta Herman
Marissa R. Moss
Rissi Palmer
Ruthie Lindsay
SongwritingWith:Soldiers
Tressie McMillan Cottom