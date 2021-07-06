박혜진 Park Hye Jin announces debut album ‘Before I Die’ & shows, shares new song
South Korean-born, LA-based artist 박혜진 Park Hye Jin (who's collaborated with Blood Orange, Noasj Thing, Clams Casino, and more) will release her debut album Before I Die on September 10 via Ninja Tune. Lead single "Let's Sing Let's Dance" is out now, and it's a hypnotic track that finds Hye Jin whisper-singing over a thumping dance beat.
She's also playing a few festivals and club shows this fall, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 8 with a DJ set from Shlohmo (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Before I Die Tracklist
1. Let's Sing Let's Dance
2. I Need You
3. Before I Die
4. Good Morning Good Night
5. Me Trust Me
6. Where Did I Go
7. Never Give Up
8. Can I Get Your Number
9. Whatchu Doin Later
10. Sex With ME (DEFG)
11. Where Are You Think
12. Never Die
13. Hey, Hey, Hey
14. Sunday ASAP
15. i jus wanna be happy
박혜진 Park Hye Jin 2021 North American Tour
October 7, 2021 – Toronto, ON – Coda
October 8, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
October 22, 2021 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival
October 23, 2021 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Festival