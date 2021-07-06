박혜진 Park Hye Jin announces debut album ‘Before I Die’ & shows, shares new song

South Korean-born, LA-based artist 박혜진 Park Hye Jin (who's collaborated with Blood Orange, Noasj Thing, Clams Casino, and more) will release her debut album Before I Die on September 10 via Ninja Tune. Lead single "Let's Sing Let's Dance" is out now, and it's a hypnotic track that finds Hye Jin whisper-singing over a thumping dance beat.

She's also playing a few festivals and club shows this fall, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 8 with a DJ set from Shlohmo (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Before I Die Tracklist

1. Let's Sing Let's Dance

2. I Need You

3. Before I Die

4. Good Morning Good Night

5. Me Trust Me

6. Where Did I Go

7. Never Give Up

8. Can I Get Your Number

9. Whatchu Doin Later

10. Sex With ME (DEFG)

11. Where Are You Think

12. Never Die

13. Hey, Hey, Hey

14. Sunday ASAP

15. i jus wanna be happy

박혜진 Park Hye Jin 2021 North American Tour

October 7, 2021 – Toronto, ON – Coda

October 8, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

October 22, 2021 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

October 23, 2021 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Festival