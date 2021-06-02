Parks & Rec’s Mouse Rat share “The Pit” video & “Two Birds Holding Hands” from debut LP

Mouse Rat, the fictional band on NBC's Parks & Recreation led by Chris Pratt's character, Andy Dwyer, announced that their debut album, The Awesome Album, was going to get a real life release. (The news came on the 10th anniversary of classic Parks & Rec episode "Li'l Sebastian.") They've now shared a couple more songs off the record.

The first is "The Pit," which chronicles Andy's fall into the Sullivan Street Pit, a story that is now also told in the song's new lyric video. The other song is "Two Birds Holding Hands" which Andy played at the dance for his and April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza)'s wedding. You can watch "The Pit" video and listen to "Two Birds Holding Hands" below. You can check out a short Instagram video from Pawnee Journal reporter Shauna Newport (Alison Becker) below as well.

The Awesome Album is out digitally on August 27 and on vinyl on October 29 via Dualtone (preorder).