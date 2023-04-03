George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic announce summer tour
George Clinton continues to stay unretired and will be on tour with Parliament-Funkadelic this summer. Dates include NYC-area shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on August 18 and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on August 19.
Tickets for all August shows go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. P-Funk also have a few previously announced dates in June and August -- all shows are listed below.
Parliament Funkadelic - 2023 Tour Dates
6/16 Charleston, SC - Riviera Theater
6/17 Oak Grove, KY - Oak Racing and Gaming Hotel
8/5 Dallas - The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
8/8 Atlanta - Symphony Hall
8/9 Raleigh - The Ritz
8/10 Charlotte - The Fillmore
8/15 Baltimore - The Lyric
8/17 Boston - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/18 Port Chester - Capitol Theatre
8/19 Montclair - Wellmont Theater
8/20 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods
8/22 Pittsburgh - Roxian Theater
8/24 Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
8/26 Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
9/16 Minneapolis - Uptown Theater