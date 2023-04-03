George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic announce summer tour

George Clinton continues to stay unretired and will be on tour with Parliament-Funkadelic this summer. Dates include NYC-area shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on August 18 and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on August 19.

Tickets for all August shows go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. P-Funk also have a few previously announced dates in June and August -- all shows are listed below.

Parliament Funkadelic - 2023 Tour Dates

6/16 Charleston, SC - Riviera Theater

6/17 Oak Grove, KY - Oak Racing and Gaming Hotel

8/5 Dallas - The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

8/8 Atlanta - Symphony Hall

8/9 Raleigh - The Ritz

8/10 Charlotte - The Fillmore

8/15 Baltimore - The Lyric

8/17 Boston - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/18 Port Chester - Capitol Theatre

8/19 Montclair - Wellmont Theater

8/20 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods

8/22 Pittsburgh - Roxian Theater

8/24 Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

8/26 Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

9/16 Minneapolis - Uptown Theater