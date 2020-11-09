Parquet Courts celebrating 10th anniversary with livestream show from Pioneer Works

In more years than not, Parquet Courts have played a special, end-of-the-year holiday show in NYC. That's not gonna happen as usual with COVID-19, but instead they're hosting a special streaming performance on December 10 shot at Brooklyn's Pioneer Works that also celebrates their 10th anniversary as a band: "Ten years ago, our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually."

In addition to the live performance, the event will also feature "rare archival footage," new interviews, and more. The stream starts at 10 PM ET on 12/10. Tickets are on sale, and there are also t-shirt bundles with five different designs made available only to ticket buyers, including a few vintage ones they're putting back into circulation for their anniversary. Check those out below.