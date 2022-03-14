Parquet Courts played Chicago with Mdou Moctar (pics, setlist)

Parquet Courts are currently on tour with Mdou Moctar, and they hit Chicago's Riviera Theatre on Saturday night (3/12). They're supporting last year's excellent Sympathy for Life and they played the lion's share of that, along with older tracks like "Dust," "Human Performance," "Light Up Gold II," "Stoned and Starving," "Freebird II," and more. They also brought out Mdou Moctar for "Walking at a Downtown Pace," and you can watch video of that, and check out their setlist from the Riv below.

Mdou Moctar, whose dates with Parquet Courts wrap up with shows in Philly and Cleveland this week, are supporting their terrific 2021 album Afrique Victime. Pictures of their set, and the whole show by Christian Heinzel are in this post.

Parquet Courts' tour hits NYC for two nights at Brooklyn Steel on April 1 with Yu Su and April 2 with L'Rain. Tickets are still available.

You can pick up Sympathy for Life on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Parquet Courts @ Riviera Theatre 3/12/2022

Application/Apparatus

Human Performance

Dust

Almost Had to Start a Fight / In and Out of Patience

Freebird II

Marathon of Anger

Watching Strangers Smile

Sympathy for Life

Walking at a Downtown Pace (with Mdou Moctar)

Plant Life

Light Up Gold II

Homo Sapien

Paraphrased

Mardi Gras Beads

Just Shadows

Stoned and Starving

Pulcinella