Parquet Courts playing ‘Sympathy for Life’ release show in Brooklyn next week
Parquet Courts' seventh album, Sympathy for Life, is out next week (preorder) and the band have just announced that to celebrate they'll be playing a release show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on Friday, October 22. DJ Justin Strauss opens the night and tickets go on sale this Friday (10/15) at 10 AM.
After the MHOW show, Parquet Courts' tour picks up on 10/28 in Saxapahaw, NC and includes a show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony on 11/6, and wraps up at Mexico City's Corona Capital Music Festival. The band's 2022 dates include two nights at Brooklyn Steel on April 1 & 2.
All tour dates are listed, along with videos for Sympathy for Life tracks "Walking at a Downtown Pace" and "Black Widow Spider," below.
PARQUET COURTS TOUR DATES
Fri. Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Oct. 28 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^
Fri. Oct. 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^
Sat. Oct. 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^
Sun. Oct. 31 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^
Wed. Nov. 03 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !
Thu. Nov. 04 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !
Fri. Nov. 05 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts !
Sat. Nov. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !
Mon. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
Wed. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Nov. 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
Sun. Nov. 21 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival
Sun. Feb. 27 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
Mon. Feb. 28 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
Wed. March 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
Thu. March 3 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
Fri. March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
Sat. March 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
Mon. March 7 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
Tue. March 8 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
Thu. March 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
Fri. March 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *
Sat. March 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *
Sun. March 13 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *
Thu. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
Fri. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
Thu. March 31 - Boston, MA @ Royale #
Fri. April 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
Sat. April 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
Mon. April 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
Tue. April 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %
Fri. April 22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Sat. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
Mon. April 25 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Wed. April 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Thu. April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Fri. April 29 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
Sat. April 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sat. May 21 - Paris, FR @ La Trianon
Sun. May 22 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
Tue. May 24 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
Wed. May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
Fri. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat. May 28 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Mon. May 30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. May 31 - Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Wed. June 1 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Wed. June 8 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Thu. June 9 - London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy
Sat. June 11 - Dublin, IE @ Helix
Sun. June 12 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Mon. June 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Wed. June 15 - Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom
Thu. June 16 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
^ w/ P.E.
! w/ Public Practice
* w/ Mdou Moctar
# w/ Hailu Mergia
% w/ Sun Ra Arkestra
$ w/ Yu Su