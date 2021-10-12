Parquet Courts playing ‘Sympathy for Life’ release show in Brooklyn next week

Parquet Courts' seventh album, Sympathy for Life, is out next week (preorder) and the band have just announced that to celebrate they'll be playing a release show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on Friday, October 22. DJ Justin Strauss opens the night and tickets go on sale this Friday (10/15) at 10 AM.

After the MHOW show, Parquet Courts' tour picks up on 10/28 in Saxapahaw, NC and includes a show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony on 11/6, and wraps up at Mexico City's Corona Capital Music Festival. The band's 2022 dates include two nights at Brooklyn Steel on April 1 & 2.

All tour dates are listed, along with videos for Sympathy for Life tracks "Walking at a Downtown Pace" and "Black Widow Spider," below.

PARQUET COURTS TOUR DATES

Fri. Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Oct. 28 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

Fri. Oct. 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Sat. Oct. 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

Sun. Oct. 31 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^

Wed. Nov. 03 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

Thu. Nov. 04 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

Fri. Nov. 05 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts !

Sat. Nov. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

Mon. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

Wed. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Sun. Nov. 21 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

Sun. Feb. 27 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Feb. 28 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Wed. March 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Thu. March 3 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

Fri. March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

Sat. March 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Mon. March 7 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. March 8 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

Thu. March 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Fri. March 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

Sat. March 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sun. March 13 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

Thu. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Fri. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

Thu. March 31 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

Fri. April 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

Sat. April 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

Mon. April 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Tue. April 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

Fri. April 22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Sat. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

Mon. April 25 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. April 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Thu. April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. April 29 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Sat. April 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. May 21 - Paris, FR @ La Trianon

Sun. May 22 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Tue. May 24 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Wed. May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

Fri. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Sat. May 28 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Mon. May 30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. May 31 - Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Wed. June 1 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Wed. June 8 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Thu. June 9 - London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

Sat. June 11 - Dublin, IE @ Helix

Sun. June 12 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Mon. June 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Wed. June 15 - Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

Thu. June 16 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

^ w/ P.E.

! w/ Public Practice

* w/ Mdou Moctar

# w/ Hailu Mergia

% w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

$ w/ Yu Su