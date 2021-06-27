Parquet Courts ready new album – listen to groovy 10-minute single “Plant Life”

Parquet Courts are announcing a new album soon. Stereogum notes that Dr Rob’s The Remedy radio show premiered the band's new 10-minute, groovy-in-a-Can-way single "Plant Life" and said that the album is titled Sympathy for Life that will be out October 22. You can listen to the song and Dr Rob Remedy's intro at the 10-minute mark below.

Dr Rob also mentions that "Plant Life" comes with a remix by Yu Su, and that's backed up with a Discogs listing for a 12" test pressing that lists "Yu Su’s Transient Version" as well as the "Peak Wifi Vibes Mix." You can check out the single artwork via Discogs below.

This will be Parquet Courts first new music since 2018's Wide Awake.