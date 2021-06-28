Parquet Courts release new 12″, announce fall tour

Parquet Courts' new single "Plant Life" was premiered over the weekend on Japanese radio station FM Karuizawa and they've now officially announced it. "’Plant Life’ the song is my story of rediscovering my passion for music through New York City dance floors,” says the band's Austin Brown. “It's a distillation from a 40 plus minute improvisation prompted by producer Rodaidh McDonald, and every way we've sliced it up illustrates a different mood of the same perspective of ecstasy and aspiration to not only grow, but form roots outside of our own barriers."

"Plant Life" is out as a 12" single now, which you can buy via the band's website and Rough Trade, and comes with remixes by Yu Su and Peak Wifi (aka Austin Brown and Bryce Hackford). It's a physical release only, but you can listen to the song in its 10-minute, Can-like groovy glory, via the archive of Dr Rob's radio show, The Remedy, below (forward to the 10-minute mark).

Dr Rob said on his show that this is the first single from Parquet Courts' new album, Sympathy for Life that will be out October 22 via Rough Trade.

Meanwhile, Parquet Courts have live dates this summer and fall. Their first show since the pandemic will be a rescheduled date at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on August 14 with Public Practice. Then they have a few shows in September: St. Augustine, FL's Sing Out Loud festival, Colorado's Red Rocks opening for Portugal. The Man, Marfa, TX's Trans-Pecos Festival, and then the Woodsist Fest in Accord, NY.

There are also headlining dates later in the fall, including stops in Richmond, Baltimore, Lancaster, Burlington, Portland (ME), Asbury Park (The Stone Pony on 11/9), Houston, and Austin. P.E. will open all those shows except the Texas dates. They've also got Philly and Cleveland shows in 2022, and an appearance at Primavera Sound. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for White Eagle Hall, The Stone Pony, and all newly announced dates go on sale Wednesday, June 30 at 9 AM Eastern.

“Plant Life” 12” Tracklist

Side A

1. Plant Life - Extended Mix

Side B

1. Plant Life - Yu Su’s Transient Version

2. Plant Life - Peak Wifi Vibes Mix

PARQUET COURTS TOUR DATES

Sat. Aug. 14 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall w/ Public Practice

Sat. Sept. 18 - Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

Wed. Sept. 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Fri. Sept. 24 - Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

Sun. Sept. 26 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Fri. Oct. 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National w/ P.E.

Sat. Oct. 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar w/ P.E.

Sun. Oct. 31 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 w/ P.E.

Wed. Nov. 03 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground w/ P.E.

Thu. Nov. 04 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre w/ P.E.

Fri. Nov. 05 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts w/ P.E.

Sat. Nov. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony w/ P.E.

Wed. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Jun 3, 2022 - Barcelona, Primavera Sound

*= supporting Portugal. The Man