Parquet Courts share “Homo Sapien” from new LP, throwing release party in Coney Island

Parquet Courts' new album Sympathy for Life is out this Friday (pre-order on vinyl), and the band have shared one last track before the whole thing drops. While much of the album explores electronic and dance music, so far we've only gotten the album's punkier tracks, and that continues with "Homo Sapien," which nonetheless is a pretty killer song with one of the band's signature shoutalong choruses. "What a time to be alive / A TV set in the fridge," Andrew Savage sings on the song's opening lines, "A voice that recites the news and leaves out the gloomy bits." The video for the song, directed by Marisa Gesualdi, is a pretty straightforward performance clip, though bassist Sean Yeaton looks like he's just come from the set of Bridgerton. It's fun and you can watch it below.

You can actually get an early preview of the whole album on Parquet Courts livestream special, Feel Free: Sympathy for Life, Visualized, which airs Wednesday, October 20 at 10 PM Eastern and will be available for 48 hours. There are videos for every song on the album, and it features appearances by NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Adult Swim’s Joe Pera. Tickets are on sale.

More pre-release fun: Parquet Courts are hosting a release party in Coney Island on Thursday, October 21 at Eldorado Auto Skooter (aka "Bump Your Ass Off"). The party will feature DJ sets from Parquet Courts, bumper car rides, arcade games, and beer from Brooklyn Brewery. RSVP here.

Parquet Courts play a sold-out release show on Friday at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, and the band's 2022 tour includes two shows at Brooklyn Steel on April 1 with Yu Su and April 2 with Hailu Mergia (tickets).

You can preorder Sympathy for Life on vinyl in the BV shop.