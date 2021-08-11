Parquet Courts will “walk to music” in NYC on Thursday

Parquet Courts released the terrific (and very different for them) new single "Plant Life" earlier this summer, and it looks like they may be about to announce something else. They've announced an event happening in NYC on Thursday, August 12 (7 PM) at the corner of Crosby and Grand in Soho: "Join us this Thursday, August 12th ready to walk to music."

They also shared a illustration of a person holding a flag that reads "Sympathy for Life" and note "look out for this flag! and get a special limited souvenir." (Check that out below) We don't know what this all means, but there's only one way to find out.

The announcement also included the following lines / lyrics: "Walk at a downtown pace and / Treasure the crowds that once made me act so annoyed / Sometimes I wonder how long until I’m a face in one?”

Parquet Courts play a sold-out show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Saturday (8/14) with Public Practice. Then they have a few shows in September: St. Augustine, FL's Sing Out Loud festival, Colorado's Red Rocks opening for Portugal. The Man, Marfa, TX's Trans-Pecos Festival, and then the Woodsist Fest in Accord, NY.