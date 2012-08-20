Parquet Courts played a release party for ‘Light Up Gold’

Parquet Courts at DbA 8/18/2012 (via @BrooklynVegan instagram)



I was walking home from seeing Sonny & the Sunsets and Magic Trick at Glasslands on Saturday night when I walked past Death by Audio and remembered that Parquet Courts were playing a record release show. The night was early (relatively), I'd been meaning to see them live for some time, so I went in to check it out.

Parquet Courts is the most recent musical venture from Andrew Savage of Fergus & Geronimo and Teenage Cool Kids. Where F&G are a catchall of whatever styles Savage (and Jason Kelly) are into at the time, Parquet Courts definitely have a sound: nervvy '80s style American indie, the kind found on labels like SST and Homestead and occasionally made by Camper Van Beethoven when they weren't hippie-ing out. (Early Pavement too, for that matter.) Savage and Austin Brown don't so much sing as yell which works perfect with the tension filled music that's ripe for spazzy dancing, of which there was much going on at DbA Saturday night.

As mentioned, the show was a record release party for Parquet Courts debut album, Light Up Gold, which is out now via Dull Tools. You can stream the whole magilla below and if you like it you can buy it on gold-colored vinyl.

Fergus & Geronimo - 2012 Tour Dates

8.26.12 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Cat House

08.27.12 - Columbus, OH - Double Happiness

08.28.12 - Nashville, TN - The Brick Factory

08.29.12 - Beaumont, TX - Victoria House

08.30.12 - San Antonio, TX - Ten Eleven

08.31.12 - Austin, TX - Beerland

09.01.12 - Denton, TX - Hot Wet Mess ^

09.03.12 - Kansas City, MO - The East Wing/Tortilla Flats

09.04.12 - Chicago, IL - TBA

09.05.12 - Detroit, MI - The Lager House *

09.06.12 - Toronto, ON - Rivoli *

09.07.12 - Montreal, QC - Il Motore *

09.09.12 - Somerville, MA - Johnny D's *

09.10.12 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge *

09.11.12 - Hoboken, NJ - Maxwell's *

09.12.12 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's * ~

09.13.12 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong *

09.14.12 - Greensboro, NY - Blind Tiger *

09.17.12 - Atlanta, GA - 529 Club *

09.18.12 - Asheville, NC - Emerald Lounge *

09.19.12 - Baltimore, MD - TBA

^ - w/ Black Lips, No Age, Big Freedia, + more

* - w/ Jaill

~ - w/ Tough Shits