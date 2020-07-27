Part Time’s David Loca responds to abuse allegations: “I have truly let everyone down”

Among the artists facing allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse surrounding Burger Records (which shut down for good last week as a result) was Part Time frontman David Loca. Pitchfork notes Loca issued a statement on Friday, writing, "I would like to deeply and sincerely apologize to those I have victimized through my actions. I have been far from my best self and i feel remorseful as I acknowledge this harm that I have done. I am seeking therapy and treatment immediately and I am taking accountability for my actions." He goes on to say, "I understand that I have truly let everyone down. It’s been very hard reading and hearing stories about myself and other bands and people in the music community, and I agree that it is time for a big change. I hope that there can be peace and healing that comes to everyone who has been affected." You can read Loca's whole statement below.

Burger Records had already pulled the Part Time albums they released off streaming services before the label announced they were shutting down. LIkewise, Mexican Summer announced that the Part Time albums they had released had been pulled as well, writing in an Instagram story, "“We hear you—abuse against women is not something we take lightly. Love and strength to all of the survivors who have come forward in the last few days and those who have not yet shared their stories.”

Plastic Response has also pulled its Part Time albums, too, writing in an Instagram story, "I have become aware of he horrible fucking things Part Time did and I am currently heading home from work to start taking down anything we have released by them. Please know, my heart goes out to all the victims.”

UK label Tough Love, who released Part Time's 2018 album Spell #6 wrote on July 22, "in the last 24 hours or so, a number of deeply troubling allegations regarding the behaviour of a member of Part Time have been brought to our attention. we consider it vital to both believe the testimony of all victims and show solidarity with all survivors of abuse, and as a result Tough Love will no longer be working with Part Time. all remaining physical stock has been destroyed and the music we control the rights to will be removed from all digital platforms ASAP (we are advised this takes around three-five days to action). zero tolerance for abuse of any kind. our love, support and understanding to all those who have been affected, whether vocal or silent."

Loca in his statement wrote, " I will personally see to it that all of my music including myself be removed from all websites, online platforms and any and all music communities/scenes at this time."

Over the past few weeks, a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse in the garage and punk scene has led to the shutdown of Burger Records and the disbandment of Nobunny and Culture Abuse. It's also prompted many musicians involved in the scene to speak out, with members of The Growlers and SWMRS responding to allegations and Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy accusing her ex-bandmate, Buttertones' bassist Sean Redman, of statutory rape.