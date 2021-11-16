‘Party Down’ officially returning for new season

Are we having fun yet? If not, hopefully we will be in the near future, as cult sitcom Party Down is officially back. Deadline reports that Starz, who aired the series' two seasons in 2009 and 2010, have greenlit a new season that will start filming in January. Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be returning, but Lizzy Caplan will not due to scheduling conflicts.

Also back are series creators Rob Thomas (not the Matchbox 20 one), John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge, who will produce alongside Adam Scott.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast — many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars — return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz, in a statement. “The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

If you've never watched the series, it follows the Party Down catering company that is staffed by a cross-section of low-level Hollywood types, from struggling actors (Scott, Lynch, Hansen), screenwriters (Starr), and would-be entrepreneurs (Marino). Each episode is a different catering job. The original two seasons are great and you can stream it via Hulu.