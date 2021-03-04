‘Party Down’ revival in the works

Are we having fun yet? Party Down, the very funny sitcom about a group of catering company employees who all have hopes of making it big in Hollywood, only ran for two seasons on premium cable channel Starz in 2009-2010 but quickly attained cult status, and featured an amazing cast that included Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr, Ken Marino, and more. For those who wish there was more, good news: Deadline reports that the series is being revived by Starz.

It's unclear as to how much of the cast is returning but the original creative team -- Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas, plus showrunner John Enbom, and producers Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge -- are all back for it. “At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” said Thomas in a statement. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.” You can watch the entirety of Vulture's Party Down reunion below.

The series rivaled Arrested Development for its rapid-fire wit, deep levels of jokes, and well-constructed stories. Also like Arrested Development, it is even funnier as a rewatch. (Fingers crossed this will work out better than the Arrested Development revival.) While we wait for the new episodes, you can revisit the Party Down team on Hulu, and watch a few highlights below.