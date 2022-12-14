‘Party Down’ shares Season 3 teaser, announces premiere date

Are we having fun yet? Not yet, but soon. Starz has announced that the third season of cult sitcom Party Down, the show's first since 2010, will premiere on February 24. With the news comes a teaser trailer that doesn't feature any footage from the episodes, but it does have the Party Down catering staff fooling around with some champagne. Watch that below.

Almost everyone from the original cast is back, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, and Martin Starr (Only Lizzy Caplan isn't back as she was busy filming Fleischman Is in Trouble). Also back are series creators Rob Thomas (not the Matchbox 20 one), John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge, who will produce alongside Adam Scott.