Pass Away (I Am The Avalanche, Crime In Stereo) releasing new LP (stream “Halloween”)

Brooklyn punks Pass Away (members of I Am The Avalanche and Crime In Stereo) will release their sophomore album, Thirty Nine, on November 26 via Suburbia Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and produced by Jon Markson of Taking Meds and Such Gold (who's also produced Drug Church and other bands), and he also added additional instrumentation and vocals, and it was mixed and mastered by I Am The Avalanche's Brett Romnes. The first taste is "Halloween," which has a riff that kinda sounds like "Where Is My Mind?" but then turns into a gravelly, Lawrence Arms-y punk song.

"The lyrics for 'Halloween' came to me on the L train in Brooklyn a couple October’s ago," vocalist/guitarist Mike Ireland tells us. "'Real Life or Halloween' is a game my wife and I used to play on the train in New York City because it was always hard to tell who was dressed in a costume or who was just being themselves. I wrote this about the tail end of a pretty dark place I was in a few years ago. I was just beginning to let go of some bad shit and see the light at the end of the tunnel. Giving up isn’t always a bad thing, it’s ok to say 'Fuck this shit, I’m done!' If something or someone doesn’t serve you, sometimes it’s ok to bounce. Staying true to yourself is what 'Halloween' is all about."

The new track premieres right here:

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums