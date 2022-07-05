Patrick Watson celebrated Canada Day in Central Park with Elisapie & La Force (pics, setlist)

Friday, July 1 was Canada Day, and SummerStage kept the festivities going with a free show in Central Park on Saturday (7/2), featuring Patrick Watson, Canadian Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie, and La Force (aka Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene). Pictures by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post.

For the whole of his set Patrick was joined by string ensemble Attacca Quartet, as well as Ariel Engle. His friend, dancer Victoria Aletta, also joined him for a song. Opening with "Lost With You," Patrick's set included Canadian hit "Je te laisserai des mots" and "Melody Noir," and he encored with what are arguably his two biggest songs in America, "To Build a Home" and "Lighthouse." Check out Patrick's setlist below.

Patrick will be on tour this fall supporting new album Better in the Shade. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, are listed below.

SETLIST: Patrick Watson @ SummerStage in Central Park 7/2/2022

Lost With You

Big Bird in a Small Cage

The Wave

Strange Crooked Road

Melody Noir

A Mermaid in Lisbon

Man Like You

Look at You

Turn Into the Noise

Je te laisserai des mots

Here Comes the River

Encore:

To Build a Home

Lighthouse

PATRICK WATSON - 2022 TOUR DATES

09/16 - Sheffield MA @ Race Brook Lodge

09/17 - Woodstock NY @ Levon Helm Studios

10/11 - Boulder CO @ Fox Theatre

10/12 - Salt Lake City UT @ The Commonwealth Room

10/14 - Seattle WA @ St. Mark's Cathedral

10/15 - Portland OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/17 - San Francisco CA @ Gray Area / Grand Theater

10/18 - Solana Beach CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/20 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent Theater

10/21 - Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

10/22 - Big Sur CA @ Henry Miller Library

11/29 - Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag

12/01 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

12/02 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

12/04 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

12/06 - Washington DC @ Union Stage

12/08 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

12/09 - Boston MA @ The Sinclair

12/10 - Burlington VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom