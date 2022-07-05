Patrick Watson celebrated Canada Day in Central Park with Elisapie & La Force (pics, setlist)
Friday, July 1 was Canada Day, and SummerStage kept the festivities going with a free show in Central Park on Saturday (7/2), featuring Patrick Watson, Canadian Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie, and La Force (aka Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene). Pictures by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post.
For the whole of his set Patrick was joined by string ensemble Attacca Quartet, as well as Ariel Engle. His friend, dancer Victoria Aletta, also joined him for a song. Opening with "Lost With You," Patrick's set included Canadian hit "Je te laisserai des mots" and "Melody Noir," and he encored with what are arguably his two biggest songs in America, "To Build a Home" and "Lighthouse." Check out Patrick's setlist below.
Patrick will be on tour this fall supporting new album Better in the Shade. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, are listed below.
SETLIST: Patrick Watson @ SummerStage in Central Park 7/2/2022
Lost With You
Big Bird in a Small Cage
The Wave
Strange Crooked Road
Melody Noir
A Mermaid in Lisbon
Man Like You
Look at You
Turn Into the Noise
Je te laisserai des mots
Here Comes the River
Encore:
To Build a Home
Lighthouse
PATRICK WATSON - 2022 TOUR DATES
09/16 - Sheffield MA @ Race Brook Lodge
09/17 - Woodstock NY @ Levon Helm Studios
10/11 - Boulder CO @ Fox Theatre
10/12 - Salt Lake City UT @ The Commonwealth Room
10/14 - Seattle WA @ St. Mark's Cathedral
10/15 - Portland OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/17 - San Francisco CA @ Gray Area / Grand Theater
10/18 - Solana Beach CA @ Belly Up Tavern
10/20 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent Theater
10/21 - Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
10/22 - Big Sur CA @ Henry Miller Library
11/29 - Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag
12/01 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line
12/02 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall
12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
12/04 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West
12/06 - Washington DC @ Union Stage
12/08 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer
12/09 - Boston MA @ The Sinclair
12/10 - Burlington VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom